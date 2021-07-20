Anne Hathaway’s Ex Speaks on Shocking Split

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri is speaking out about their split following his fraud arrest in 2008. He claims he “never” heard from her, despite their four-year relationship, once he was arrested. Shortly after his arrest, she was featured in an InStyle cover story gushing about their romance.

He told The Daily Mail: “That night Annie phoned me from Los Angeles where she was doing press. We were on the phone for 10 minutes talking about when she might come home. If I remember, Annie’s last words were ‘I love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was 2 a.m. on June 24, 2008. At 6 a.m. I was arrested. I never spoke to Annie again.”

The pair met through friends. He was accused of stealing $6 million from investors while posing as a Vatican official. He pleaded guilty and spent five years behind bars.

He added: “Never, never, never. I think she made a business decision. She decided saving her career was most important. I am not bitter. You can look in my eyes. I don’t have anger but I’ve been hurt.”