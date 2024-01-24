Anne Hathaway Walks Out Of ‘Vanity Fair’ Photo Shoot To Support Conde Nast Union

Anne Hathaway showed her solidarity for the Condé Nast Union by walking out of a Vanity Fair photo shoot in New York City on Tuesday (January 23rd). This comes as 400 union members who work for the media conglomerate began a 24-hour work stoppage over the company’s “unlawful handling of layoff negotiations and bad-faith bargaining.”

A source told Variety, “They hadn’t even started taking photos yet. Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

The work stoppage began at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (January 23rd)—the same time the Oscar nominations began. Union members at Vanity Fair, Vogue, GQ, Allure, Architectural Digest, Glamour, Self, Teen Vogue, and other publications all walked off the job and joined a rally in front of the Condé Nast offices in New York City.