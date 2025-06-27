Anna Wintour Steps Back As ‘Vogue’ Editor-in-Chief After 37 Years

After nearly four decades leading Vogue, editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is transitioning to a new role. Several industry publications have confirmed that the long-serving “fashion bible” editor is stepping back from her position. According to reports, the 75-year-old announced the change during a staff meeting on June 26th. Wintour will remain at Condé Nast as global chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, overseeing content across the company’s various brands. Her groundbreaking tenure at Vogue began in 1988 when she took over as editor-in-chief. She quickly made her mark, putting celebrity covers and casual fashions on the formerly staid publication. Wintour’s reputation for toughness was said to have inspired the iconic character of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. As she steps back, Vogue will seek a new steward to lead the magazine into the future. (Variety)