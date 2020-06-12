Anna Kendrick Bemoans ‘Clickbait’ Pieces Over ‘Twilight’ Drag

One small but juicy comment often becomes the focus of articles about celebs, and Anna Kendrick is over it. The Oscar nominee hit up Twitter to address recent quotes she made to Vanity Fair about making Twilight. In the hit film, Kendrick played Jessica Stanley, a pal of Kristen Stewart’s character Bella Swan.

Discussing the movie, Kendrick said: “The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through, and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people, and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I wanna murder everyone.'”

She continued: “Although, it was also kind of bonding, there was like something about it that was like…you know, you go through like some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

After reading copious headlines about her own “misery” filming the movie, she responded.

She tweeted: “Oh. I thought we stopped doing this ‘actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway’ s–t in like 2014. U okay hun?”