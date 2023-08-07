Angus Cloud’s Mother Says He ‘Did Not Intend To End His Life’

In a Facebook post shared on Friday (August 4th), Angus Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, announced in a statement that her son did not commit suicide.

“I … want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”

“He did not intend to end his life,” she added. The Euphoria actor passed away on Monday (July 31st) at the age of 25.

Lisa explained that she was writing this in response to social media posts suggesting that he took his own life. “When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she wrote. “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”