Angelina Jolie’s Kids Upcycle Her Gowns on the Red Carpet

Leave it to Angelina Jolie and her kids to be simultaneously glam and eco-friendly. On Monday, Jolie brought five of her six kids to the premiere of Eternals, with the crew dressing in vintage Jolie gear.

Her oldest daughter Zahara, 16, donned a silver beaded Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that Jolie, 46, wore to the 2014 Oscars.

15-year-old Shiloh wore an altered version of the beige Gabriela Hearst slip Jolie wore in Paris earlier this year. 20-year-old Maddox opted for a black suit and Vivienne, 13, wore a knee-length cream dress and Knox opted for a green-and-black striped vest and skirted pants.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” Jolie said, who wore a brown draped corset and pants from Balmain. She also wore a gold lip cuff. “I can’t believe it!!! We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for @angelinajolie to wear for the premiere of @marvelstudios Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight,” designer Nina Berenato gushed on Instagram. “It’s INSANE!”