Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Megan Fox + More!

ANGELINA JOLIE’S DAUGHTER ZAHARA WILL ATTEND SPELMAN COLLEGE IN THE FALL: On Sunday (July 31st), Angelina Jolie announced that her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, will be attending Spelman College in the fall. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the Eternals star captioned an Instagram post. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote of the historically Black college based in Atlanta.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN STRADDLES MEGAN FOX IN SKIMS PHOTOSHOOT: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian took some steamy photos for a Skims photoshoot recently. On Monday (August 1st), Fox posted a series of behind-the-scenes shots showing the pair posing in a bathroom— including one where Kardashian straddles Fox on the toilet. “BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?” Fox captioned the post. Kardashian commented, “We’re so cute,” with a black heart emoji.

KAITLYN BRISTOWE EXPLAINS WHY SHE ‘HATES’ SEEING TWO LEADS ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE:’ Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up to Today about her thoughts on the latest season of the show. Bristowe was also one of two leads during her season on The Bachelorette. “I remember the shocked reaction when they announced there’s going to be two Bachelorettes on my season. People were like, ‘Why are we pitting women against each other like this? Why are we not letting these women have their own journey after what they’ve been through?’ I didn’t think they’d ever do it again,” she said.

TODD CHRISLEY SAYS HE BECAME A ‘SLAVE’ TO MONEY: On the latest episode of his podcast Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley said he became a “slave” to money and material things as his net worth increased. The reality star was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. “I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth. And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff,” Chrisley said. “You become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace.