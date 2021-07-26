Angelina Jolie Wins Legal Battle Against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, 1. Brad Pitt, zip. That’s the score coming out of this week following a decision to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from deciding the custody of Pitt and Jolie’s six children amid their ever-lengthening divorce battle.

He is being dumped for violating “ethical obligations,” the judges ruled. Ouderkirk previously granted Pitt, 57, more time with their six kids, but the ruling is void, and a new hearing will be held. A previous court denied Jolie’s request to oust Ouderkirk.

The judges who oversaw the latest hearing noted Ouderkirk’s “failure to make mandatory disclosures” about other legal proceedings involving Pitt’s legal counseling “might cause an objective person, aware of all of the facts” to doubt Ouderkirk’s impartiality in the case.

A spokesperson for Pitt tells People, “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts haven’t changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge—and the many experts who testified—to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests. We will continue to do what’s necessary legally based on the detailed findings of what’s best for the children.” He has vowed to continue to fight for custody.