Angelina Jolie Tries Not To Cry While Dropping Daughter Off At College

website maker

Angelina Jolie’s 17-year-old daughter, Zahara is officially a college freshman.

The Maleficent star dropped her daughter off at Spelman College Thursday (August 11th). Photos posted on Instagram by the school’s Vice President of Student Affairs show the actress discussing the milestone moment.

She said in a clip, “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together.”