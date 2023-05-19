Angelina Jolie To Launch Clothing Line

Angelina Jolie is launching a new clothing line: Atelier Jolie.

She wrote on Instagram Wednesday (May 17th), “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”

The first collection will be released in the fall.