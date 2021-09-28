Angelina Jolie + The Weeknd?

Angelina Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, continue to spark romance rumors. The pair were spotted over the weekend in Santa Monica, leaving Giorgio Baldi after a long dinner. After, the pair reportedly took his SUV to his Bel Air home.

They were spotted out in together a few times over the summer, but sources at the time said the meeting was focused on his attempt to break into Hollywood. He is starring in and co-writing The Idol for HBO Max.

The Weeknd previously dated Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. Jolie is still in the process of sorting out custody issues over the six kids she shares with ex Brad Pitt.