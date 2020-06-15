Angelina Jolie Speaks on Racist System That Might Not Protect Daughter

Angelina Jolie said she’s working to create a world where her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt won’t face “racism and discrimination.” In a sit-down with Harper’s Bazaar U.K., the actress and Special Envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees at the U.N. said that following the unrest, pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, she wants to “rethink the needs and suffering within my own country.”

“There are more than 70 million people who have had to flee their homes worldwide because of war and persecution—and there is racism and discrimination in America. A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter—or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color—is intolerable,” she explained.

She added: “We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity. Ending abuses in policing is just the start. It goes far beyond that, to all aspects of society, from our education system to our politics.”

Jolie said: “It feels like the world is waking up, and people are forcing a deeper reckoning within their societies.”

Jolie adopted Zahara at six months from an Ethiopian orphanage in 2005. She and her ex Brad Pitt share six children together.