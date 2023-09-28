Angelina Jolie Says She And Her Children ‘Had A Lot Of Healing To Do’ After Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie opened up to Vogue about her divorce from Brad Pitt and how her children “saved” her in a cover story published on Wednesday (September 27th). The Maleficent star shares six children with the Fight Club actor: 22-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

“I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently,” Jolie told the outlet. “I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them.”

Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce in 2016. The Tomb Raider actress got candid about how this affected her and her children. “I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.”

Jolie added, “We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”