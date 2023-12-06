Angelina Jolie Says ‘Hollywood Is Not A Healthy Place’

Angelina Jolie is ready to leave Hollywood. The Maleficent actor opened up about her issues with the industry in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday (December 5th).

Jolie told the outlet that if she were just getting started in her career, she “wouldn’t be an actress today.” She explained, “When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much.”

Jolie grew up around Hollywood since both of her parents were actors. She shared with the outlet that she “was never very impressed with it” and “never bought into it as significant or important.”

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor added. “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

She also said that she plans to “move when [she] can.”