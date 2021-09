Angelina Jolie has decided to pen her own book called, Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth. A known advocate for children around the world, Jolie wanted to write a book to help kids understand their rights and what “would make them healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults.” Jolie is also hoping the book will help governments remember their promises to protect children around the globe. Expect to see it on shelves October 5th.