Angelina Jolie Hosts ‘Origin’ Screening For Academy Voters

Angelina Jolie is rallying behind Ava DuVernay and her new film, Origin, inspired by Pulitzer-prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. The Maleficent actor held a private party for the film at her house on Sunday (January 14th) and organized a screening in West Hollywood on Monday (January 15th).

DuVernay shared photos from Sunday’s (January 14th) soiree to Instagram, during which Deadline reports that Jolie spoke “passionately” about the movie. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Debbie Allen, and Frances Fisher were all in attendance. “A time to celebrate a beautiful performance. Thank you, @angelinajolie, for inviting us in and making it so,” DuVernay captioned her post.

Separately, actors such as Cher, Melanie Lynskey, and Sophia Bush took to social media to support the project as well. “I had the good fortune of going to a screening of @originmovie at @arraynow the other day,” the Yellowjackets actor wrote on Sunday (January 14th). “The sweet man who checked me in passed me a box of tissues- I said thank you so much and took a couple and he said no, you’re going to want to keep the box. Was he ever right.”

Lynskey added, “The movie destroyed me. It’s not an easy watch emotionally, but the time flew by. I felt like I didn’t blink. It’s so masterfully constructed- wow you are incredible, Ava.”

Origin was overlooked for Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Critics Choice Awards this year—which DuVernay addressed on Instagram last week. Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday (January 23rd). The film hits theaters on Friday (January 19th).