Angelina Jolie Filed Anonymous Lawsuit To Find Out Why Brad Pitt Wasn’t Charged With Domestic Violence

On Monday (August 15th), Angelina Jolie was revealed as the “Jane Doe” who filed an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff says she was “physically and verbally assaulted” by her “then-husband” on a plane.

According to a report published by Puck, Jolie alleged that Brad Pitt took her to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and said, “You’re f—cking up this family.” She also claimed another physical altercation occurred on the same flight, during which she sustained injuries. Pitt allegedly was drinking and had poured beer on her as well.

After the FBI decided they would not pursue criminal charges against Pitt, Jolie filed an anonymous Freedom of Information Act suit to obtain documents regarding the investigation.

In 2016, the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services were investigating Pitt for child abuse after an incident occurred on his family’s private plane. The incident allegedly involved his 15-year-old son Maddox, who interrupted a fight between Pitt and Jolie.

Pitt’s team denied the allegations in a statement to People: “He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”

Following this incident, Jolie filed for divorce, and Pitt publicly quit drinking.