Angelina Jolie Donates $1M To Fight Hunger + Other Hollywood Donations

Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to fight child hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. The 44-year-old Maleficent star made the contribution to No Kid Hungry, she told E!: “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus.”

Jolie continued: “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

OTHER DONATIONS

Jolie is in good company. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have waived tenants’ rent in April, and they’ve donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry.

Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively revealed they would donate $1 million to Feeding American and Food Banks Canada.

Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to her OB-GYN, which will help fund hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other protective gear. Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi thanked her on social media: “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”