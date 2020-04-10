Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt‘s Surprising Divorce Stipulations

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have come one step closer to finalizing their divorce, The Blast reports. The pair, who share six children together, have agreed, per Pitt’s request to a more “traditional approach” to schooling.

Up until now, Jolie homeschooled the kids, explaining in a 2017 People interview: “It bothered me how little I was taught in school. I do worry about my children’s education. I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it’s very…I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.”

The details of specific schooling plans are sealed.