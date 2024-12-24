Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident (07/31)

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was hospitalized in Los Angeles after crashing his electric bicycle into a car on Los Feliz Boulevard. The accident occurred when he rear-ended a car at a red light intersection, reportedly without wearing a helmet. Emergency services found Pax with hip pain and a possible minor brain bleed. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Jolie joined him, and sources described him as stable. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a severe traffic collision involving a man in his early 20s riding a scooter at the time of the accident on July 29th. (THR)