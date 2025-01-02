Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Settle Divorce After 8 Years Of Fighting

After eight years of legal battles, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their divorce, finalizing the terms and signing off on the split on December 30. Jolie’s lawyer emphasized the actress “has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” adding: “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.” The divorce stemmed from a 2016 incident on a private plane in which Pitt allegedly “choked” one of their kids and “struck another in the face,” leading Jolie to quickly file for divorce. Subsequent legal disputes involved other accusations of physical and emotional abuse, along with disagreements over property rights and a French winery. (Variety)