Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Lawyers Face Off

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal teams are duking it out over her bid to remove their private judge and restart their five-year custody battle. The pair share six children, and have been trying to sort out their divorce with this judge since 2016.

Jolie’s lawyer argued that Judge John Ouderkirk failed to disclose professional links to Pitt’s lawyers.

“If you’re going to play the role of a paid private judge you have to play by the rules and the rules are very clear, they require full transparency,” Olson said. “Matters that should have been disclosed were not disclosed….If rules have no consequences they are empty.”

Pitt’s lawyers argued that Jolie is stalling because she disliked Ouderkirk’s decision to award temporary joint custody to Pitt. If he’s dismissed, his previous rulings would be vacated, and the trial would continue to drag on, with more children reaching adulthood and allowing them to make their own decisions. They share Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.