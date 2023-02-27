Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever,’ And ‘Abbott Elementary’ Win Big At The 2023 NAACP Image Awards

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards were held on Saturday (February 25th), hosted by Queen Latifah and broadcasted live on BET. Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Abbott Elementary were the evening’s big winners.

Bassett accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year during the live ceremony and referenced Ariana DeBose’s rap at the BAFTAs. “I guess Angela Bassett did the thing,” she said. She also thanked Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, saying he “showed us that we are royalty and he built the crown for us all to wear.” Bassett took home Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work on 9-1-1 as well.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won Best Motion Picture, taking home eight wins overall. Abbott Elementary was the big winner for television, winning Best Comedy Series and taking home six awards in total.

Despite being snubbed by the Oscars, Viola Davis won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Woman King, a movie that she said was “nothing but high-octane bravery.”

Will Smith won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in Emancipation. He took to Instagram on Saturday (February 26th) to thank the NAACP. “WOW!! NAACP!! I am absolutely humbled by this!!” he wrote.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were honored with the prestigious President’s Award. Wade paid tribute to his trans daughter Zaya, who legally changed her name on Friday (February 24th). “I want to take this moment to publicly speak to our daughter Zaya. Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do is get it right. I have sat back and watched how gracefully you’ve taken on the public scrutiny. And even though it’s not easy, I’ve watched you walk out of the house every morning as yourself,” he said. “I admire how you’ve handled the ignorance in our world. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”

See the full list of winners announced on Saturday (February 25th) below:

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Outstanding Motion Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith – Emancipation

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Nicco Annan – P-Valley

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1