Angela Bassett, ‘Titanic,’ Tom Holland + More!

ANGELA BASSETT TO RECEIVE HONORARY ACADEMY AWARD: Deadline reports that Angela Bassett will be receiving an Honorary Oscar during the November 18th Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Bassett was most recently nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she received a Best Actress nomination for her role as Tina Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do With It. Her reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis winning Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Academy Awards went viral on social media, as the 9-1-1 actress appeared to be disappointed. Robin Hood: Men in Tights actor Mel Brooks will also be receiving an Honorary Oscar.

NETFLIX IS CRITICIZED FOR BRINGING ‘TITANIC’ BACK TO STREAMING: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is facing backlash after announcing that the 1997 film Titanic will be returning to the streaming platform on July 1st. This comes after five people died in the Titan submersible tragedy. “The timing is so wrong,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another commented, “Netflix just couldn’t help themselves huh.”

COLLEEN HOOVER COMMENTS ON ‘IT ENDS WITH US’ CASTING BACKLASH: It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover spoke with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager about the casting backlash the forthcoming film received in a recent interview. Some of the book’s fans have questioned 35-year-old Blake Lively starring as 23-year-old Lily Bloom and 39-year-old Justin Baldoni starring as 30-year-old Ryle Kincaid. “Back when I wrote ‘It Ends With Us,’ the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That’s what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn’t now that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There’s not a 20-something neurosurgeon,” Hoover said. “As I started making this movie, I’m like, we need to age them out, because I messed up … So that’s my fault.”

TOM HOLLAND ADDRESSES NEGATIVE REVIEWS OF ‘THE CROWDED ROOM:’ Tom Holland isn’t letting a little criticism get him down. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star spoke with UNILAD recently about the negative reviews his new show, The Crowded Room, has received. Referring to England’s Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, Holland said, “I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in ‘The Crowded Room.’ It has taught me resilience. Tottenham has never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult. It’s no secret my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here. I’m very resilient. It’s a good quality.”