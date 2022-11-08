Angela Bassett Says The Cast Of ‘Wakanda Forever’ Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Grave Prior To Filming

Angela Bassett appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday (November 7th) and shared that the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever visited Chadwick Boseman’s grave together before they started filming.

“The producers and directors had rented a plane, and we all flew to South Carolina and we went to visit together his resting place,” she said. “It was a beautiful day. His uncles were there, his cousin, and we just spoke from our heart about him, how we felt about him, or times with him. That was really, really lovely. A great way to just begin because we miss him terribly.”

The 9-1-1 actress added, “And then when we got to the set, it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve had this moment of coming together, and now we’ve got to work, and that’s what he would want for us.”