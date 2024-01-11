Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar At The 14th Governors Awards

On Tuesday night (January 9th), Angela Bassett accepted her Honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards. In addition to thanking her family and friends for their support, the Black Panther actor paid tribute to her late mentor, Cicely Tyson, who was the first Black woman to receive an Honorary Oscar in 2018. Bassett is only the second.

“To my fellow Black actresses, fill your hearts with courage and strength, because regardless of what you may think or see or feel, your contributions do matter,” Bassett said in her speech.

Stars such as Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis celebrated the Waiting to Exhale actor’s achievement on social media. “Deserving is an understatement. Sitting here weeping and I could not be happier for my friend, the legendary and beyond talented @im.angelabassett for receiving her Oscar last night,” Spencer wrote on Instagram Wednesday (January 10th).

Davis added, “Deserved….for years of excellence, hard work and artistry. You’ve earned your crown.”