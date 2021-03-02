Andy Dick Is Engaged?

The troubled comedian Andy Dick, who is 55, is engaged to Elisa Jordana, a 32-year-old who regularly appears with Dick on the YouTube comedy show “Kermit and Friends.”

She told Page Six: “He asked me at 6 in the morning a few Sundays back, and I said yes. We are always working on the relationship, so as long as nothing weird happens it is happening. My mom is coming in June for my birthday, so hopefully then.”

Dick shared the news on Instagram. Jordana, a former member of the band Cobra Starship, previously dated Howard Stern writer Benjy Bronk. Dick has struggled to remain sober over the years, and he recently told her on the show of getting hitched: “I’m gonna get you the fattest f–king ring, b**ch.”

They were supposed to get married on Valentine’s Day, but he was a no-show.

“So I’ve been engaged for one week,” the bride-to-be said. “It’s not going well. I haven’t spoken to my fiancé since he proposed to me, and I saw he posted an Instagram story with someone’s nipple in it.”

She continued: “You make me laugh, you entertain me. I know I’ll never be bored with you… Even through all your struggles, the things I really like best about you is you always try to have a fun, good time no matter what is going on.”