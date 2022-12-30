Andy Cohen, Vivienne Westwood, Juliette Lewis + More!

ANDY COHEN CLARIFIES THAT HE WON’T BE DRINKING ON CNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE BROADCAST: Andy Cohen told Page Six that this year’s New Year’s Eve broadcast on CNN will not be a repeat of last year’s. “We aren’t drinking, but we’re going to have a blast,” he said. This comes after the Watch What Happens Live host told Rolling Stone in an interview published Wednesday (December 28th), “CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking.” He added, “Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly. My job is to take Anderson out of his comfort zone [and] my job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year’s Eve. And that is what I will continue to do. And as a matter of fact, If the correspondents are not drinking this year, I will be partying even harder on their behalf.”

STARS HONOR FASHION DESIGNER VIVIENNE WESTWOOD: According to The Hollywood Reporter, many in Hollywood took to social media on Thursday (December 29th) to honor the late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who died “peacefully and surrounded by her family” at the age of 81. Juliette Lewis wrote of Westwood, “She was always creating for the future by looking unflinchingly and seeringly [sic] into the now … She didn’t just question main stream age & beauty standards. She didn’t even see or acknowledge them as having anything to do with the relevance and necessity for individualistic aesthetic expression.” Lena Headey added, “I always felt safe with her in the world. Legend… Total legend. Wild and inspirational. It’s all a bit more wonky now. Please still create magic, wherever you are.”