Andy Cohen Throws Shade At Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast, Calls Out Bill de Blasio

Andy Cohen threw shade at Ryan Seacrest while hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on December 31st with Anderson Cooper.

Cohen said on the live broadcast, “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Andy’s appearance during CNN’s NYE special also included the viral moment where he criticized New York City’s former mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York… the only thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been so… sayonara sucker!” he said as Anderson Cooper looked on after suggesting Andy not go on his rant.

Andy acknowledged his rant via Twitter the following day and said, “🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. “