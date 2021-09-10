Andy Cohen Shares Exchange With Internet Troll

Andy Cohen shared a bizarre exchange with a troll who critiqued his parenting on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 9th).

A screenshot showed that a social media user reached out to the Bravo host to say, “you should try and be a better person for your son,” to which Cohen responded, “What am I doing wrong?”

The person replied, “Oh wow didn’t expect a response. I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry.”

Cohen reminded the user that he is, “indeed a real person” and politely suggested that he not troll people.

The entire exhange is captioned with, “social media in a nutshell…”