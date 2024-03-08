Andy Cohen Demands Apology Over Cocaine Use Allegations

Andy Cohen is demanding an apology from ex-Real Housewives Of New York City star Leah McSweeney in response to her lawsuit against him (and Bravo) alleging a toxic workplace culture and misconduct. A letter from Cohen’s attorney states that McSweeney’s allegations are “categorically false” and specifically requests the retraction of the accusation that Cohen uses cocaine. It goes on to warn of potential legal consequences if the retraction and apology are not issued.

McSweeney’s lawyer responded by accusing Cohen of using his power to intimidate and discredit their client. McSweeney recently filed the lawsuit claiming a dangerous work environment that encourages substance abuse and exploits the vulnerabilities of employees.