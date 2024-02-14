Andrew Keegan Addresses The Rumors That He’s A ‘Cult Leader’

10 Things I Hate About You actor Andrew Keegan is finally addressing the rumors that he started a cult. On the latest episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, Keegan claimed that the Full Circle group he created in 2014 was more of a “community center.”

“I was connected with some folks and we had this opportunity. This old Hare Krishna Temple, it was sitting there empty and we were like, ‘Why don’t we get some people together, and let’s open this place up?’” he said.

“Looking back, it was insane. I was putting down 10s of thousands of dollars, but we opened it up and spent three years [there] and really did build an amazing friend group,” he continued. After Vice wrote a story about the place in 2014, titled “One of the Stars of ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Started a Religion,” rumors began circulating about Keegan’s “cult.”

“I probably should have had a little bit more media training at the time,” the Broken Hearts Club actor added. “There was no doctrine. We were just getting people together. ‘The Co-Creator’s Handbook’ was the handbook we used… For all intents and purposes, it was a really cool community center for a bunch of people in Venice for a few years.”