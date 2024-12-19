Ana Navarro, Rachel Brosnahan, Neil deGrasse Tyson Set For ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’

Ana Navarro, Rachel Brosnahan, and Neil deGrasse Tyson are among the famous names who will compete in the upcoming third season of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which premieres January 8th on ABC. The star-studded roster also includes figures like Corbin Bleu, D’Arcy Carden, Susie Essman, Margaret Cho, Yvette Nicole Brown, Fortune Feimster, Max Greenfield and Seth Green. Contestants will battle in a three-round tournament with a grand prize of $1 million donated to a charity chosen by the winner. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the show follows the format of the classic Jeopardy! with three participants competing in each episode. (EW)