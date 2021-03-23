Ana de Armas Appears To Dismiss Ben Affleck Romance Rumors

Ana de Armas is not getting back together with Ben Affleck, she seems to be saying. The Knives Out star posted a selfie on Instagram Stories Sunday featuring a half-heart necklace.

Before they split a few months ago, Affleck was seen wearing the other half. When fans read into the Story, de Armas seemed to respond, posting a series of GIFs that read “Nope,” “No” and “I Don’t Think So” on her Instagram Stories alongside a hand making a peace sign.

The pair dated for about a year, and even appeared to move in together, but went their separate ways in January. An insider told Us at the time: “The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off. Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”