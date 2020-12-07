Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Move In as Jennifer Garner Recreates Sexy Pool Scene

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have moved in together. Eight months after confirming their relationship, the 32-year-old is officially moving into the 48-year-old Affleck’s home; she put her Venice, CA pad on the market.

A source tells People that "their relationship continues to be strong."

The pair have been spotted out together multiple times in recent months, with de Armas also spotted spending time with Affleck’s three children— daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11; and son Samuel, 8—with his ex, Jennifer Garner.

POOL SCENE

Garner, meanwhile, stayed busy celebrating 10 million followers on Instagram with a hilarious recreation of her iconic pool scene in Alias. The 48-year-old posted side by side videos of the OG and the redo. She wrote: “here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post … At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you.”

Eva Longoria and Molly Sims were among those heaping on the praise.