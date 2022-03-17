Amy Schumer, Will Smith, Bradley Cooper + More!

TOM SCHWARTZ AND KATIE MALONEY SPLIT: Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have announced that, after 12 years together, they are separating. Both stars posted individual statements to Instagram on Tuesday (March 15th). People reports that “intimacy” had been lacking for “quite a while,” and that they “act like terrific roommates.”

AMY SCHUMER DANCES TOPLESS DURING WARDROBE FITTING FOR THE OSCARS: According to Page Six, Amy Schumer posted a video of herself dancing topless to Instagram on Tuesday (March 15th). “Oscar and @lifeandbethhulu fitting. Can’t stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing,” she captioned the post, referring to her lower back tattoo.

WILL SMITH TELLS BRADLEY COOPER HE’S ‘BEAUTIFUL:’ People reports that, at the 2022 National Board of Review Gala, Will Smith told Bradley Cooper he was “beautiful” during an acceptance speech for Best Actor in King Richard. “We all have that thing in us. We have a dream and it seems crazy, the thing that you want to do … I look at Bradley Cooper. I’ve seen pictures of him when he was young — he didn’t look like this! He grew into that. He let the dream blossom inside of him. I can’t even concentrate, he’s so beautiful,” Smith said. Later, when Cooper took the podium to present an award, he said, “I’m not gonna forget that, Will.”

SELMA BLAIR POSTS TOUCHING VIDEO FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS AWARNESS MONTH: Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair posted a video montage to Instagram Tuesday (March 15th) in honor of Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. “March is #MSAwareness month. May we all find the strength to persevere,” she captioned the post. According to SELF, Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.