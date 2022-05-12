Amy Schumer Shows Off her Post-Hysterectomy Body In New Post

Amy Schumer reflected on her recent hysterectomy and liposuction procedure in an Instagram post.

She posed in a black corset bodysuit and wrote Wednesday (May 11th), “C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?”

The comedian told Chelsea Handler in March that she wanted to be open and honest about her liposuction procedure, saying, “I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery. It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.”