Amy Schumer Opens Up About Her Role in Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Scandal

Amy Schumer is sharing her take on the Hilaria Baldwin heritage controversy. It began when the comedian trolled Alec Baldwin’s wife by using a photo she took of herself in her underwear holding her 4-month-old Eduardo.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," Schumer joked in the caption, referencing her own 1-year-old son, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

She tells ET of the shot: "It's a little insane to be in, like, lingerie with your baby. I just thought that was a little funny, and then I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset. Not at me, but about the comments she was getting. I was just like, 'I don't want to be mean,' and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took it down."

As Schumer alluded to, Baldwin responded to the comments in a videogram, and fans almost immediately noticed that her usual Spanish accent was MIA. A viral researching project ensued, and quickly, they discovered that she was from Boston, not Spain as she’d said, and was named Hillary, not Hilaria.

Of the ensuing uproar, Schumer said: "Oh my god, I really don't even know what to say. I didn't know that was going to happen, obviously. I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that."

"We were just playing with each other, and then the whole Spain thing came out," she continued. "I just felt like everybody else watching it. Just like, 'What is going on?' I thought we were still kinda playing, so I wrote, 'Hey, look, I love Spain too.' But then it became this whole big thing and people were really upset so I just took it down [too]."

Schumer, ultimately, sympathizes with Baldwin, with caveats: "Look, she's a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that's really hard. So I just — I don't want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can't just pretend you're from Spain."