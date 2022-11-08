Amy Schumer, Lindsay Lohan, Whoopi Goldberg + More!

AMY SCHUMER’S SON WAS HOSPITALIZED WITH RSV: On Sunday (November 6th), Amy Schumer shared behind-the-scenes footage from her time hosting Saturday Night Live and revealed that her three-year-old son Gene was hospitalized recently with RSV. “This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going though this right now,” she wrote. “I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive. My son is home and better.”

LINDSAY LOHAN SAYS HER ‘HEART GOES OUT TO’ AARON CARTER’S FAMILY: Lindsay Lohan spoke with Entertainment Tonight recently about Aaron Carter’s tragic death and the “love” she has for him. Lohan and Carter dated for a short time in the early aughts. “My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace,” she told the outlet. “And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG IS ‘DONE WITH TWITTER:’ Whoopi Goldberg announced on Monday’s (November 7th) episode of The View that she is joining the growing list of celebrities who are leaving Twitter, following Elon Musk’s purchase of the company. “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” she said. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

JAMEELA JAMIL SLAMS THE ‘HEROIN CHIC’ TREND: Jameela Jamil had a lot to say when The New York Post declared in a headline, “Bye-bye, booty: Heroin chic is back.” The She-Hulk actress took to Instagram to share her perspective. “No, we tried this before in the 90s and millions of people developed eating disorders. I had one for like 20 years. We’re not doing this again, we’re not going back. Our bodies are not trends. Our body shapes are not trends. F*** off,” she said in a video. The Good Place star later shared a photo of herself holding a sledgehammer with a bunch of smashed scales at her feet. “HOW ABOUT INSTEAD OF THESE INDUSTRIES STARVING US, WE STARVE THEM. We control the market. We control the trends. We choose who gets and stays famous. We control who gets to be the big media outlet. They are OUR Guinea pigs. We can just not buy the shit they are selling. We have ALL the POWER,” she wrote in the caption.