Amy Schumer Has Fillers In Her Face Dissolved

Amy Schumer is sharing the story of a cosmetic procedure gone wrong. Posting a photo of herself with cream on her cheeks in her dermatologist’s office to Instagram Sunday (December 26th), Schumer wrote, “I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent [sic] thanks @drjlodnp.”

Schumer’s dermatologist, Dr. LoGerfo, also shared the photo and wrote, “@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment.”

In 2014, Schumer told Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t judge people for having plastic surgery “at all.” At the time she said, “I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it’s never enough — I think that’s bad. I don’t think it’s great for people.”