Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, Lupita Nyong’o + More!

AMY ROBACH AND T.J. HOLMES’ EX-SPOUSES ARE NOW DATING ONE ANOTHER: The GMA3 scandal has taken an unexpected turn. According to Page Six, Amy Robach and T.J. Homes’ ex-spouses are now dating one another. A source told the outlet that Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig bonded over their shared experiences of the affair. “It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” the source said. Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes released the first episode of their new podcast on Tuesday (December 5th) and claimed that they did not cheat on Shue and Fiebig. Both claim they were already “in divorce proceedings” when they were “outed” as being in a relationship.

LUPITA NYONG’O AND JOSHUA JACKSON ARE SPOTTED GROCERY SHOPPING TOGETHER: According to TMZ, Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are continuing to spend time together following their respective breakups. Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek actor in October, and the Black Panther actor announced a couple of weeks later that she and Sal Masekela were going their separate ways. On Monday (December 4th), Nyong’o and Jackson were photographed arriving at the organic grocery store Erewhon in Los Angeles together. The Us actor appeared to duck while in the passenger seat of the car to avoid being spotted. This comes after the pair attended a Janelle Monae concert together in October.

EMILY BLUNT SAYS FANS OF ‘THE OFFICE’ STILL LAMENT HER BEING WITH JOHN KRASINSKI: On a recent episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Emily Blunt revealed that The Office fans are still not happy about her marriage to John Krasinski. “Do you know how many people still yell out, ‘I wish you were with Pam!’ like when I’m walking next to him?” she said. ”‘Where’s Pam?’ I’m like, ‘She’s not here!’“ Speaking about her close friendship with Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam on the hit series, the Devil Wears Prada actor added, “She’s one of our dearest friends. We love Jenna.”

RITA MORENO HAS NO PLANS TO RETIRE AT 92: Rita Moreno spoke with Entertainment Tonight recently about celebrating her 92nd birthday and whether or not she plans to retire from acting. “You know, I love what I do. Why on earth would I want to leave what I love?” the 80 for Brady actor said. “So that’s what I plan to do. Unless I can’t or until I can’t.” Moreno’s latest film, Family Switch, premiered on Netflix Thursday (November 30th).