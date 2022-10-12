Amsterdam, Ryan Reynolds, Colin Hanks + More!

‘AMSTERDAM’ IS EXPECTED TO LOSE NEARLY $100 MILLION: According to Deadline, Amsterdam is a bit of a flop, as audiences aren’t turning out as expected. The new movie, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, is slated to lose approximately $97 million.

RYAN REYNOLDS AND COLIN HANKS ARE MAKING A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT JOHN CANDY: Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds revealed on Monday (October 10th) that he and Orange County star Colin Hanks are working on a documentary about the comedian John Candy. “With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. A rep for Reynolds told People, “The Candy family is giving Maximum Effort access to his archive and home video footage,” to make the film.

VIEWERS DEMAND TRIGGER WARNING FOR NETFLIX’S ‘LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE:’ Today reports that Twitter users are coming out en masse to demand a trigger warning for the new Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive, starring Mila Kunis. The film, which is currently on top of the Netflix top 10 chart, contains graphic scenes of gang rape and a school shooting. One person tweeted, “Heads up to anyone who wants to watch luckiest girl alive on Netflix. The movie is triggering, heavy and the sexual violence scenes are graphic. I hate it when they do this coz there was no trigger warning.” Another wrote, “Hey @netflix a content warning would have been nice!!! Graphic sexual assault and school shooting in this movie and there was no content warning or anything at all?? That’s messed up.”

BLAKE SHELTON WILL EXIT ‘THE VOICE’ AFTER SEASON 23: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 23rd season of The Voice will be Blake Shelton’s last. The country singer is the only coach who has been on the show for all 23 seasons. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”