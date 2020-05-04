‘American Idol’ Reveals Top 11 In Second Stay-At-Home Show

On last night’s second socially distant show, American Idol cut the competition down from 20 contestants to 10, revealing the Top 10 singers who received the most votes from viewers.

But just as host Ryan Seacrest was about to send the other 10 singers packing, the judges chose to use their one-time-only power to save one competitor from elimination. Their pick was Makayla Phillips, 17, a Temecula, California, native who previously competed on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent in 2018 and was eliminated during the semifinals.

“It was difficult,” judge Katy Perry said of the decision. “But I think she can give some of the other contestants that are in our Top 10 a run for their money vocally, as long as she is picking the right song that connects with the people that are watching and listening.”

Lauren Spencer-Smith, Franklin Boone, DeWayne Crocker, Cyniah Elise, Kimmy Gabriela, Aliana Jester, Faith Becnel, Nick Merico and Olivia Ximines were eliminated from the competition. The top 7 will be revealed and sing against next week.

The Top 11: