‘American Horror Story: Delicate,’ Ava DuVernay, ‘Barbie’ + More!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DELICATE:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate was released on Wednesday (September 6th), providing a glimpse at Kim Kardashian’s acting debut alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. The 12th season of the series is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which some have referred to as “a feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby.” The first part of the new season will air on FX on September 20th and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

AVA DUVERNAY RECEIVES NINE-MINUTE STANDING OVATION FOR ‘ORIGIN’ AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL: Ava DuVernay’s new film Origin, based on the life and work of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday (September 6th), following the movie’s premiere. Origin is the first film by a Black female director to compete for the Golden Lion at the world’s oldest film festival. DuVernay told Variety in an interview published Wednesday (September 6th), “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told, ‘Don’t apply to Venice, you won’t get in. It won’t happen.’ And this year, something happened that hadn’t happened in eight decades before: an African American woman in competition. So now that’s a door open that I trust and hope the festival will keep open.”

‘BARBIE’ GETS DIGITAL RELEASE DATE: Those who didn’t make it to the theaters to see Barbie will soon have the option to watch this year’s biggest hit in their own homes. Entertainment Weekly reports that Barbie will be available to rent or buy on September 12th on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.

SAMUEL L. JACKSON IS IN TALKS TO PLAY THE PRESIDENT IN ‘THE BEAST:’ Deadline reports that Samuel L. Jackson is in talks to star as the U.S. President in the forthcoming film The Beast—one of the films to receive a waiver from SAG-AFTRA. The movie centers on the capabilities of a presidential limousine nicknamed “The Beast” by secret service, as a coup takes place in the U.S.