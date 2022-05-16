American Auto, Camilla Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres + More!

NETFLIX RELEASES CULTURE MEMO FOLLOWING DAVE CHAPPELLE FALLOUT: After Netflix experienced backlash from some of its workers in response to Dave Chappelle’s controversial stand-up special, The New York Post reports that the streaming platform recently released a memo titled “Netflix Culture — Seeking Excellence.” The memo reads, “As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

AMERICAN AUTO GREENLIT FOR A SECOND SEASON: Variety reports that NBC has renewed American Auto for a second season. Created by Superstore’s Justin Spitzer, the comedy stars Ana Gasteyer as the first female CEO of a car manufacturing company.

CAMILA CABELLO REPLACES KELLY CLARKSON ON THE VOICE: TVLine reports that Camila Cabello will be joining The Voice for its 22nd season. The singer-songwriter will take Kelly Clarkson’s place as a full-time coach, starring alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

ELLEN DEGENERES HAS ‘BEEN CRYING A LOT’ IN ANTICIPATION OF HER LAST SHOW: According to Page Six, Ellen DeGeneres is saying a “very emotional” goodbye to her long-running talk show. “Ellen’s been crying a lot. The whole few weeks leading up to the finale were very emotional,” a source told the publication. The last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs on May 26th.