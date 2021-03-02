Amelia Hamlin Says Scott Disick Is Her 'Dream Man'

Heating up! The 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin has met the man of her dreams. She shared a shot of them together on IG Story, and wrote of her 37-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick: “My dream man.”

The pair is reportedly back in Miami and went to a party Saturday celebrating 50 Cent’s Haute Living cover and the grand opening of Wrist Aficionado at The Setai Miami Beach.

An insider tells Page Six: “[Amelia] was there but stayed low-key with his friends. They were only there for a little.”

The pair went IG-official over Valentine’s Day and appears unfazed by his declaration on Keeping Up With the Kardashian that he would marry ex Kourtney Kardashian if she’d say yes.