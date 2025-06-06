AMC Theatres to Introduce Pre-Movie Commercials Alongside Trailers

AMC Theatres has partnered with National CineMedia to showcase pre-movie advertising starting July 1. This new “platinum spot” will feature commercials before the traditional film trailers, allowing both companies to share revenues from this initiative. Despite initial hesitation, AMC decided to follow its competitors in implementing pre-movie advertising, citing their unaffected attendance over the past five years. This move aims to generate additional revenue for both companies, especially after the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement is set to run until 2042. (Hollywoodreporter)