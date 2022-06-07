Amber Heard’s Sister, Whitney Henriquez, Comments On Trial Outcome

On Sunday (June 5th), Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, took to Instagram to share support for her sister, following the verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.

“I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” she wrote.

She continued, “We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

Henriquez added, “I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard.”