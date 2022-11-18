Amber Heard’s Sister Says The Trial Verdict made Her Question Her Faith In Humanity

Whitney Henriquez says that her “faith in humanity has been called into question” since her sister Amber Heard lost to Johnny Depp in court this summer.

She wrote on Instagram, “Not only did it highlight some pretty f***ing major flaws in the judicial system, it also showed just how deeply misogynistic this world is and how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a differing opinion is just simply accepted.”

She continued, “Its a world that I’m scared to raise my kids in, and every day it just seems harder and harder to navigate and deal with.”

Henriquez added that seeing the open letter published Wednesdasy (November 16th) in support of Heard was “a much needed breath of fresh air.”