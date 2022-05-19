Amber Heard’s Sister Says She Was Shoved By Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s sister took the stand Wednesday (May 18th) and revealed that Johnny Depp struck her during an argument with the actress.

Whitney Henriquez testified that in March 2015, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor hit her in the back. She told jurors, “I’m standing on the top of the stairs, with my back to the stairs, and that’s when Johnny runs up the stairs. He comes up behind me and strikes me in the back…I hear Amber shout, ‘Don’t hit my f—king sister.’”

Heard allegedly smacked Depp in retaliation and Henriquez claimed he then “grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other.”

Depp denied hitting Amber in prior testimony.